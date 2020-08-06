Walhalla man charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor

Crime

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Jeffrey Paul Patton (Source: Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)

WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man was charged criminal sexual conduct with a minor Wednesday following an investigation.

Deputies said the investigation began back in February after deputies were notified about inappropriate conduct involving two minors in the early 2000s.

Jeffrey Paul Patton, 48, of Wahalla, has been charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center.

