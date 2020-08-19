Walhalla man faces 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, deputies say

WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials said a Walhalla man was arrested after deputies found child porn while executing a search warrant at his home.

The sheriff’s office said Barry Dean Neal, 36, was arrested Tuesday at about 2:44 p.m. while deputies were executing a search warrant at his property, which was in relation to another investigation.

During the search, deputies found electronic equipment and SIM cards. Officers were able to obtain a separate search warrant to access the data on those items and found child pornography.

Neal has been charged with 15 counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center, where he was held on a $150,000 surety bond. Upon release, he will be required to wear an electronic monitoring device.