Walhalla man faces 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, deputies say

Crime

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Barry Dean Neal (Source: OCSO)

WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials said a Walhalla man was arrested after deputies found child porn while executing a search warrant at his home.

The sheriff’s office said Barry Dean Neal, 36, was arrested Tuesday at about 2:44 p.m. while deputies were executing a search warrant at his property, which was in relation to another investigation.

During the search, deputies found electronic equipment and SIM cards. Officers were able to obtain a separate search warrant to access the data on those items and found child pornography.

Neal has been charged with 15 counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center, where he was held on a $150,000 surety bond. Upon release, he will be required to wear an electronic monitoring device.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Food Drive
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories