ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department arrested a man Thursday afternoon who has been wanted since 2019.

Police said 38-year-old Richard Whiteside had open warrants for parole violation, two counts of trafficking in MDMA, possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule I, possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule VI, maintain a dwelling for controlled substances and simple possession of schedule VI.

Whiteside also had an order for arrest in reference to driving while license revoked according to police.

Police located Whiteside with 22.29 grams of fentanyl and almost $3,000 on Michigan Avenue in West Asheville.

Police arrested Whiteside on the following charges:

Trafficking in opium/heroin by transport (level II)

Trafficking in opium/heroin by possession (level II)

Possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule II

Possession with intent to sell or deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school

Felony possession of schedule VI (two counts)

Possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule VI

Maintain a vehicle for controlled substances

Felony use of fake ID

Possession of drug paraphernalia

He was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $320,000 bond.