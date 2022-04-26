OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A wanted man was arrested on Tuesday after shooting a person in the head on April 8.

We previously reported that 47-year-old Nathan Fred McCall was wanted for a shooting that happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Little River Lane. Deputies said the victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries after being shot in the head.

McCall was arrested in Tamassee around 4 a.m. on Kimberly Drive and charged with one count of attempted murder, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

He is in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center on a $250,000 surety bond, deputies said. A hold has been placed on him by the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services.