Wanted man facing charges after deputies find 174 grams of meth

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEBO, N.C. (WSPA) – McDowell County deputies arrested a wanted man after they said they found meth and a gun.

Deputies said detectives went to a home on Wheeler Drive in Nebo on Feb. 7 to search for stolen property.

Deputies found Kyle Aaron Hollifield, 26, of Marion, at the home along with a gun and 174 grams of methamphetamine.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hollifield had several outstanding warrants for failure to appear.

He has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store