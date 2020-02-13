Wanted man facing charges after deputies find 174 grams of meth

NEBO, N.C. (WSPA) – McDowell County deputies arrested a wanted man after they said they found meth and a gun.

Deputies said detectives went to a home on Wheeler Drive in Nebo on Feb. 7 to search for stolen property.

Deputies found Kyle Aaron Hollifield, 26, of Marion, at the home along with a gun and 174 grams of methamphetamine.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hollifield had several outstanding warrants for failure to appear.

He has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a felon.