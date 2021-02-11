Wanted sex offender arrested in Henderson Co., deputies say

Crime

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Mark Anthony Honeycutt (Source: Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office)

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Henderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man was arrested early Wednesday morning after their Sex Offender Registration Unit and the United States Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force developed information about the location of a wanted sex offender.

Deputies said Mark Anthony Honeycutt, 57, was arrested and taken to the Henderson County Detention Center.

He was wanted for felony failure to report a new address as a sex offender. He was also charged with a probation violation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Star of the Week
Ask the Expert
Livin' Upstate
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories