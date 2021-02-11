Wanted sex offender arrested in Henderson Co., deputies say

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Henderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man was arrested early Wednesday morning after their Sex Offender Registration Unit and the United States Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force developed information about the location of a wanted sex offender.

Deputies said Mark Anthony Honeycutt, 57, was arrested and taken to the Henderson County Detention Center.

He was wanted for felony failure to report a new address as a sex offender. He was also charged with a probation violation.