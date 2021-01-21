Westminster man faces a child sex charge, deputies say

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials said a Westminster man was charged Wednesday with first degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Deputies said officers responded to Prisma Health – Oconee Memorial Hospital Tuesday evening for a report of a possible sexual assault.

After further investigation, deputies determined Ricky Lynn Lee, Jr., 32, allegedly sexually assaulted the victim sometime between Jan. 15-18, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Lee was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center just before midnight.