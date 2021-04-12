Westminster man faces charges following armed robbery investigation

FAIR PLAY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff Office officials said two men have been charged following an armed robbery investigation.

Deputies said William Roger McGuffin, 42, and Cody Austin Grant, 24, assaulted a man with a handgun and stole his 2009 Chevrolet Malibu on Durham Brown Road back on Dec. 16, 2020.

After further investigation, McGuffin was arrested on charges of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a commission of a violent crime, petit larceny and armed robbery armed with a deadly weapon on January 7, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies learned Grant drove McGuffin to the scene and knew about the crime. On April 9, Grant was arrested on outstanding warrants and charged with armed robbery armed with a deadly weapon and petit larceny. He was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on a combined surety bond of $20,000.