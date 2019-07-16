Woman accused of assault in Marion faces obstruction of justice charge

MARION, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people have been charged after a man was assaulted and taken to the hospital for a head injury.

McDowell County deputies said the victim told them his ex-girlfriend, Marion Gwen McCullers, 28, picked him up at about 4:30 a.m. July 14 and took him to her house on Arbutus Drive in Marion.

The victim told deputies that multiple people jumped and assaulted him when he stepped inside of the home.

The victim suffered head trauma and was taken to Mission Hospital in Asheville for non-life threatening injuries, deputies said.

McCullers and Brian Austin Hollifield, 21, were each charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury. Deputies said Hollifield’s address was listed as the same address as McCullers’.

McCullers was also charged with obstructing justice after investigators learned she had burned evidence related to the crime and provided false statements to law enforcement.

Deputies said additional charges are pending.

