Woman accused of setting ex’s car on fire, vandalizing properties, deputies say

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested a woman after several businesses and properties were vandalized over the last couple of weeks.

Between Nov. 14 and Nov. 16, “KMAC Hearts Brande,” “KMAC 666” and “KMAC is Illuminati” was spray painted on several businesses and personal properties, causing extensive damage to signs, walls and doors, according to the sheriff’s office. Three incidents were reported in Gaffney city limits and five more were reported in the county.

(Source: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said Jennifer Jenkins Rider, 42, of York, was named a suspect after her ex-boyfriend’s truck was graffitied and she sent him a text message that said she was “about to make him famous” around the same time that the other properties were vandalized.

According to the sheriff’s office, Rider returned to her ex-boyfriend’s home on Nov. 24 and set his car on fire.

Deputies said Rider confessed to the vandalism during an interview.

The sheriff’s office charged Rider five counts of vandalism, malicious damage to personal property and third degree arson.