OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was charged with attempted murder Friday evening after attacking someone with two knives in Seneca.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brittny Michelle Lamboy, 35, of Seneca following an investigation of a reported stabbing.

Deputies were dispatched to Mormon Church Road around 5:50 p.m. Upon arrival, investigators found a victim with at least four extensive lacerations.

The victim was transported by paramedics to the hospital for treatment.

Deputies located Lamboy at another address on Mormon Church Road. Based on evidence gathered during the investigation, she was placed under arrest.

Lamboy was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.

Due to the nature of the crime, deputies will not provide any information regarding the victim or their condition.