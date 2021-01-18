Woman airlifted following shooting in Gaffney, man taken into custody on unrelated charge

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office officials said a woman was airlifted Sunday evening after being shot in the head.

Deputies said officers responded at about 7:24 p.m. to a home on River Drive in Gaffney for a reported shooting with injuries.

Officers interviewed several people at the home and determined the woman and a man, Thomas Ray Hollis, 63, of Gaffney, were arguing when the woman grabbed a butcher knife and threated to stab and kill Hollis.

Deputies said the woman reportedly stood in front of Hollis, who was sitting down, and raised the knife above her head with both hands and threated to stab and kill him.

Hollis then reported pulled a small caliber handgun from his pocket and shot the woman in the head, according to the police report.

Officers said the woman was airlifted to Spartanburg Regional with non-life threatening injuries. Deputies said she is expected to make a full recovery.

Hollis was taken into custody on an unrelated General Sessions Bench Warrant for failure to appear for a pending drug charge. He has been charged with bench warrant failure to appear.

The sheriff’s office will continue to investigate and interview the woman once she is released from the hospital.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-274-6372 or Investigator Ken Sibley at (864) 489-4722.

We will update this story as information becomes available.