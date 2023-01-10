10,000 ecstasy pills seized during traffic stop in Anderson County. (Source: Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested and 10,000 ecstasy pills were found during a traffic stop in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies witnessed a drug deal take place on Clemson Boulevard on Friday.

Deputies continued to follow the vehicle and conduct a traffic stop.

Shemica Nicole Hammonds (Source: Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

During the traffic stop, deputies identified the driver as Shemica Nicole Hammonds and located more than 7 pounds (10,000 pills) of ecstasy.

Hammonds was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine.