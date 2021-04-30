Woman charged with arson following apartment fire in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Fire Department said a woman has been charged following a fire at Meadow Run Apartments in Anderson.

7 News previously reported on April 20 that eight units were damaged during the fire, and those residents were displaced.

Jordan Kerri Dockery, 31, was originally taken to the hospital following the fire.

Fire Chief Jimmy Sutherland said Dockery was arrested Thursday and charged with second degree arson.

She was booked into the Anderson County Detention Center, where she was held on a $30,000 surety bond.

Sutherland said they will continue to investigate.