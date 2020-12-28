Woman dies in motel parking lot following shooting in Greenville Co.

Crime

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said a woman was shot and killed Sunday night in a motel parking lot.

Deputies said officers responded just before 9 p.m. to the Economy Inn, located at 3905 Augusta Road, for a reported gunshot victim.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman and began first aid. Deputies said she died at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact (864) 23-CRIME.

The sheriff’s office and the coroner’s office will continue to investigate.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories