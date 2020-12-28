Woman dies in motel parking lot following shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said a woman was shot and killed Sunday night in a motel parking lot.

Deputies said officers responded just before 9 p.m. to the Economy Inn, located at 3905 Augusta Road, for a reported gunshot victim.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman and began first aid. Deputies said she died at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact (864) 23-CRIME.

The sheriff’s office and the coroner’s office will continue to investigate.