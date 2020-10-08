Woman dies from gunshot wound, husband faces assault charge in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office officials said a woman is dead and her husband is facing an assault charge.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded Monday to a scene on Union Hill Road after someone reported a man was trying to put an unresponsive woman into a vehicle.

Before officers arrived on scene, the 911 call center received another report that someone helped the man put the woman, who had been laying unresponsive on the shoulder of the roadway, into a white pickup truck, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies tried to stop the vehicle as it continued onto U.S. 19/74 heading east. The driver did not stop the vehicle until it got to the emergency room entrance of Harris Regional Hospital, deputies said.

The woman was taken into the hospital and deputies questioned the driver.

The woman, Danielle Brandy Hicks, 34, of Whittier, was later transferred to Mission Hospital in Asheville, where she died on Tuesday as the result of a gunshot wound.

Prior to her death, officers got a warrant for the driver and her husband, Billy Jack Hicks, Sr., 48, of Whittier, with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Deputies said Billy Hicks was arrested Wednesday on the Qualla Boundary. He is being held the Jackson County Detention Center under no bond.

The sheriff’s department will continue to investigate. Deputies said additional charges are likely.