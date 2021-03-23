Woman faces charges after leading chase, injuring officer, Belton Police say

BELTON, S.C. (WSPA) – Belton Police Department officials said a woman was arrested Tuesday morning after leading officers on a chase and injuring an officer.

Police said officers attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle at about 2:45 a.m. at Ingle’s on South Main Street in Belton.

Officers said the driver of the Ford F150 continued to slowly drive up Main Street until she stopped for a traffic signal at Anderson Street.

When an officer approached the truck and opened the driver’s door, the driver drove onto Anderson Street and started to gain speed.

Officers chased the driver onto Roger Bolt Road, Blue Ridge Avenue, through the Mill Village area, across North Main Street and onto Washington Street. Police said the driver then drove off of the roadway and plowed through a fence.

As an officer approached the truck, the driver attempted back over the officer, according to the police department.

Officers were able to get the driver out of the vehicle, but one officer was injured during a scuffle, according to the police department. Officers were then able to subdue the driver and place her into custody. Police said she was in possession of Xanax at the time of her arrest.

Tonya Mikala Haynes, 44, of Honea Path, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension, and violation of city ordinance. She was booked into the Anderson County Detention Center.

The police department said the officer was treated at AnMed Health and released.