Woman faces charges after officers seize drugs, guns in Asheville

(Source: APD)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a woman was arrested Tuesday after officers responded to a complaint about a suspicious person.

Police said officers responded at about 9:30 p.m. to a parking lot on Klondyke Avenue for complaints of a suspicious persons loitering.

Dekaila Leigh Simpson (Source: APD)

Officers arrested Dekaila Leigh Simpson, 29, of Asheville, and seized about 142.26 grams of marijuana, two handguns and over $10,600, according to the police department.

Simpson was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute Schedule VI, possession of Schedule VI, maintain a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of carry a concealed weapon.

