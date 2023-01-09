RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman is facing drug charges following a traffic stop early Friday morning in Rutherford County.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies noticed a vehicle pull into the driveway of a residence, which they knew did not belong there.

A deputy got out of the vehicle and began speaking with the occupants.

While speaking to the occupants, they learned one of the passengers, Natalie Hope Earley, 45, of Mooresboro, had an active order for her arrest.

During the traffic stop, deputies found Earley to be in possession of numerous baggies of methamphetamine, alprazolam, clonazepam, and drug paraphernalia.

Earley was arrested and charged with the following:

poss w/i sell/del methamphetamine

simple possession of SCH IV

possess drug paraphernalia

Deputies said she was also served her outstanding order for her arrest.