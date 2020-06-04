Woman facing attempted murder charges after shooting at her child’s father, grandmother

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police officials said a woman has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after an argument with her child’s father and grandmother.

According to the incident report, officers responded just after noon on Tuesday to an apartment on James Anderson Lane for a report of a disturbance with weapons.

When officers arrived on scene, they spoke with Lorri Mayes, 35, of Spartanburg, about the incident.

Police said Mayes told them her child’s father and his mother showed up at her apartment after she had an argument with him over the phone.

Mayes originally told officer’s her child’s grandmother fired shots at her from outside of her apartment. After further investigation, officers found bullet casings laying next to the front door of the apartment instead of near the roadway, according to the incident report.

Officers asked Mayes if she had a gun and if she had fired the shots, according to the police report. Mayes then told officers she was the one who had fired the shots and told them where the gun was located. Mayes was taken into custody.

Mayes told police she had been in an argument with the man threatened to damage her vehicle. She said his mother threatened her.

Mayes said she went inside her apartment to call the police, according to the police report. She said she went back outside to find they were still outside of her apartment.

According to the police report, Mayes went back inside of her apartment to get her gun. She told police she fired a shot near her child’s grandmother.

The man and woman then got into their vehicle to leave, according to the incident report. She told police it appeared as if the man was getting back out of the vehicle and she fired a shot at him.

Another officer met with the man and woman at a different location after the woman called the police.

Mayes has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and malicious injury to personal property less than $2000. She was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center. Her bond was set at $104,000.