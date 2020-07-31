Woman facing attempted murder charges following shooting in Seneca

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – Seneca Police Department officials said a woman wanted on an attempted murder charge was arrested Friday morning in Cherokee, North Carolina.

7 News previously reported Kendal Ann Ellis was wanted following a shooting that happened on July 24 at about 1:30 a.m. on North Stribling Street.

Police said a man was found at a home in the 700 block of East Main Street with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.

According to the police department, Ellis was arrested Friday by the Cherokee Tribal Police at about 9:30 a.m. at a motel on the reservation. Tribal Police said she had a handgun at the time of her arrest.

Ellis will be extradited to Seneca, where she will be charged with attempted murder. She may face additional charges from the Tribal Police.

Seneca Police Department officials said other may face charges of being an accessory after the fact.