Woman found shot to death on Anderson Rd. in Greenville Co., death investigation underway

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said a woman was found shot to death inside of a car on Anderson Road early Tuesday morning.

Deputies responded just before 4 a.m. to the 2700 block of Anderson Road for a reported shooting.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a 20-year-old woman who had been shot at least once, according to the sheriff’s office. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said there are no suspects in custody at this time. Investigators have been working to identify the motive behind the shooting.

The sheriff’s office and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate.