Woman gets 37-year prison sentence for 2016 Greenville Co. murder

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman accused in the shooting death of a 75-year-old woman back in 2016 was found guilty during her trial Wednesday.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office arrested Melette Kimbrough in May 2017 and charged her with murder, months after Ruby Flamm was found dead.

Flamm was found on November 19, 2016, inside her home on Colonial Avenue. She had been shot one time in head.

The Greenville County Solicitor’s Office said Kimbrough was found guilty and sentenced for the death of Flamm.

Kimbrough has been sentenced to 37 years total for murder, including five years for possession of a weapon during a violent crime to be served concurrently.

Flamm’s granddaughter Juanita Cummings said, “I am relieved and unbelievably grateful. I feel justice is served. Both sides put up a great fight considering the circumstantial evidence. And being the caring woman that my grandmother was, I’m sure she would have forgave her, which means I have to as well.”