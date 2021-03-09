Woman shot in leg, man faces attempted murder charge in Ninety Six area, deputies say

NINETY SIX, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man was charged after allegedly shooting a woman in the leg in the Ninety Six area Monday afternoon.

The victim told officers she had just gotten off of work at 4 p.m. She said she was about to open the door of the home, located in the 100 block of Natchez Trace, when she felt something hot hit her thigh.

After further investigation, Frank Lee Taylor, Jr., 36, of Ninety Six, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to the arrest records, Taylor lives at the residence where the shooting happened.

The victim was laying on the porch when officers arrived on scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

We will update this story as details become available.