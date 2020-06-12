Live Now
Woman shot, killed on John Black Road in Williamston

Posted: / Updated:

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was shot and killed early Friday morning in Williamston.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at about 12:20 a.m. to an address on Joe Black Road for a reported shooting.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a woman had been shot. She died at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives and forensic investigators responded to the scene.

The sheriff’s office and the Anderson County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate.

