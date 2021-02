UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Union County Sheriff’s Office officials said a woman was shot and killed early Wednesday morning.

Deputies responded at about 3:02 a.m. for a reported shooting on Old Buncombe Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a woman had died due to a gunshot wound.

Deputies said a man was arrested at the scene.

The sheriff’s office and the coroner’s office will continue to investigate.