ANDERSON Co. S.C. (WSPA) – A traffic stop yielded just over 2.5 pounds of meth.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped Rebecca Maness along Interstate 85 in February.

During the stop, a drug dog indicated drugs were inside Maness’ car, which lead to a search. Deputies found 1,178 grams – or just over two and a half pounds – of crystal methamphetamine in the car and arrested Maness.