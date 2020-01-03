Woman wanted on outstanding warrants faces more drug charges following arrested in McDowell Co.

McDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A wanted woman was arrested Thursday in McDowell County during a traffic stop on Ridge Road.
Deputies said Rachel LeAnne Bartlett, 22, of Marion, was a passenger of a Dodge Avenger during a traffic stop.
Bartlett originally gave deputies a fake name, according to the sheriff’s office.
After searching her purse, deputies found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, deputies said.
Bartlett has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and providing fictitious information to an officer. Deputies said she also had outstanding warrants for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.