Police: Woman found shot to death in Fountain Inn home, ex-boyfriend facing murder charges

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman’s body was found Wednesday afternoon in a home in Fountain Inn, and police said her ex-boyfriend has been charged with murder.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office said the body was found at about noon at a home on James Jackson Drive.

The Fountain Inn Police Chief Michael Hamilton told 7 News crews on scene officers responded to a reported gunshot victim.

Hamilton said they believe this may have been a domestic violence incident.

Police have the woman’s ex-boyfriend, Aaron Anthony Hewitt, of Simpsonbville, was custody for questioning and later charged with murder, 1st degree burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to arrest warrants, Hewitt broke into the house during the night and shot her.

Hewitt was denied bond, according to the Laurens County Detention Center.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday, according to the coroner’s office.

The Fountain Inn Police Department and coroner’s office will continue to investigate the death.

