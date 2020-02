MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – A death investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found in her apartment in Mauldin.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, Alex Liddy, 29, of Mauldin, was found dead in her apartment on Moore Street on Feb. 11.

The coroner’s office said they are working to determine the cause of her death, but they do believe her to be suspicious.

The Mauldin Police Department and the coroner’s office will continue to investigate.