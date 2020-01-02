Yancey Co. deputies searching for wanted man

YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Yancey County deputies need help finding a wanted man.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies said the man ran away from the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office in eastern Tennessee Wednesday night and into Yancey County.

Deputies said the man is about 6’4″ tall. He has dark hair and brown eyes.

Those who live in the Route 19W area of Yancey County near the state line should secure their homes and vehicles, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about the man’s whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office.