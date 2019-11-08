Critter’s Holiday Bazaar welcomes people and pets Saturday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — The Phillis Wheatley Community Center will host Critter’s Holiday Bazaar, an event allowing pets and people to shop for Christmas and take photos with Santa.

Organizers say this is the first event of its kind. The event will feature treats for pets and humans. There’s also the opportunity to shop for Christmas gifts.

The first 200 people through the doors will receive a goodie bag with treats from local businesses.

Groups like Foster Paws Rescue will be on hand to discuss fostering and adoption.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. Tickets are $7 in advance and $8 at the door.

