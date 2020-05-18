Culture Cuts: the challenge to help local hair stylists

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — Business at The Black Derby resumed Monday for the first time in weeks. The operation of the barbershop looks different now because of state guidance.

The past several weeks have been a struggle for most barbers, salon workers and hair stylists. In the state of South Carolina, these close-contact businesses were ordered to close because of the coronavirus.

“We all have families. We all have bills,” Mary Howland, the business’ owner said. “There is a lot of money lost.”

The Chapman Cultural Center saw the need to help local hair stylists. Center leaders created the Culture Cuts Challenge.

“What we’re asking people to do is pay their hair stylists or their barber – because they are artists, too – the fee that they would have paid them last month,” Jennifer Evins, the CEO of the center said.

The challenge is easy for participants to complete: Give the money to your stylist in the form of tips.

Evins encourages those who complete the challenge to also tip the Chapman Cultural Center.

The extra cash can go a long way for those who have missed paychecks during the shutdown.