FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said one of their deputies was killed in the line of duty Friday morning.

At about 2:46 a.m., deputies said they were investigating a business robbery at a gas station at 2990 Gillespie St.

As they were returning to the scene from running a canine track, one of the deputies that was walking was hit by a vehicle, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

It said the driver left the accident scene, but was found a short distance away.

Deputies at the scene administered lifesaving efforts and an ambulance took the deputy to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to the release.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol are investigating.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office asks the community to join them as they pray for the deputy’s family.

They plan to release more information at the appropriate time.

