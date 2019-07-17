Cunningham, Tucker lend to campaigns challenging Tillis

SEPTEMBER 27 – WASHINGTON, DC: Senator Thom Tillis before the hearing. Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh testified in front of the Senate Judiciary committee regarding sexual assault allegations at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill Thursday, September 27, 2018. Blasey Ford, a professor at Palo Alto University and a research psychologist at the Stanford University School of Medicine, has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her during a party in 1982 when they were high school students in suburban Maryland. (Photo by Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — New political rivals of well-funded North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis are tapping into personal money to help get their campaigns off the ground.

The federal campaign finance report from Tillis’s 2020 re-election campaign shows it raised $1.9 million during the three months ending June 30 and had $4.4 million in its coffers to start the second half of 2019.

GOP primary challenger Garland Tucker reported he loaned his campaign committee $700,000 while raising another $339,000 from the time he entered the race in early May. The campaign had $108,000 in the bank entering July.

Democrat Cal Cunningham announced his candidacy in mid-June and already reported raising $522,000 in addition to lending his campaign $200,000. Cash on hand was $683,000.

Second-quarter finance reports were due Monday.