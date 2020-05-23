Cuomo lifts ban on groups; NYC beaches open

People get some fresh air at Orchard Beach in the Bronx borough of New York, Sunday, May 17, 2020. Parks, boardwalks and beaches attracted some crowds this weekend, though city beaches aren’t officially open and won’t be for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has given New Yorkers an unexpected reprieve from cabin fever by lifting the state’s ban on gatherings in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

The governor signed an order late Friday allowing people to assemble in groups of 10 or fewer if they maintain social distance or wear masks when they can’t.

New York City beaches are also open this weekend. But no swimming is allowed, and masks must be worn.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has said the swimming ban is to curb the spread of the coronavirus by keeping people off public transportation.