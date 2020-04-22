Cuomo outlines plan for ‘tracing army’ to tame outbreak

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference against a backdrop of medical supplies at the Jacob Javits Center that will house a temporary hospital in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in New York. Cuomo sounded his most dire warning yet about the coronavirus pandemic, saying the infection rate in New York is accelerating and the state could be as close as two weeks away from a crisis that projects 40,000 people in intensive care. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he’s enlisted former Mayor Mike Bloomberg to help create a “tracing army” that will find infected people and get them into isolation.

The coronavirus has sunk major New York City events from the St. Patrick’s Day Parade to the 50th anniversary LGBT Pride march, but its famous July Fourth fireworks extravaganza will happen — in some form.

West Point said President Donald Trump will speak at a graduation ceremony being designed to keep cadets safe from the coronavirus.