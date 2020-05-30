Cuomo signs bill granting front-line worker death benefits

In this image made from video provided by the office of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo signs a bill giving death benefits to the families of certain government workers who were killed by coronavirus, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in New York. (Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed a bill granting death benefits to the families of police officers, public health workers and other front-line workers who have died of the coronavirus.

The governor signed the bill at his daily briefing on Saturday. The bill passed by state lawmakers provides an accidental death benefit that is more substantial than the regular death benefit that public workers’ families receive.

Dozens of police officers, public health workers, transit workers and paramedics have died of COVID-19 in the months since New York became the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States.