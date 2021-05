Customers panic buy gasoline in the Upstate following Colonial Pipeline hack

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA) – The disruption in gas distribution is having a major impact on gas stations in the Upstate as drivers scrambled to find any station with fuel Monday.

North and South Carolina faced a run on gas following a cyberattack on a critical U.S. pipeline on May 7. The attack hit Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the fuel used along the Eastern Seaboard.

“I drove out over a quarter of a tank of gas, trying to find gas. This is outrageous,” Corrin Cannon said.

Some drivers went to great lengths, even driving to Boiling Springs from Charlotte, looking for a gas station with fuel.

The Carolina’s, along with some surrounding states, saw the impact of the pipeline shutdown.

For some, the lack of fuel impacted their day to day activities.

β€œWe were planning to go and see my grandfather in Laurens and so now we’re going to be pushing it on gas,” Jennifer Sip said.

Gas delivered around 1:00 p.m. in the afternoon to the Raceway on Hwy 9 in Boiling Springs was gone by 4:00 p.m.

Officials in Anderson County asked residents Monday to only get the fuel that you actually need and to avoid panic buying.