Customers panic buy gasoline in the Upstate following Colonial Pipeline hack

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA) – The disruption in gas distribution is having a major impact on gas stations in the Upstate as drivers scrambled to find any station with fuel Monday.

North and South Carolina faced a run on gas following a cyberattack on a critical U.S. pipeline on May 7. The attack hit Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the fuel used along the Eastern Seaboard.

“I drove out over a quarter of a tank of gas, trying to find gas. This is outrageous,” Corrin Cannon said.

Some drivers went to great lengths, even driving to Boiling Springs from Charlotte, looking for a gas station with fuel.

The Carolina’s, along with some surrounding states, saw the impact of the pipeline shutdown.

For some, the lack of fuel impacted their day to day activities.

“We were planning to go and see my grandfather in Laurens and so now we’re going to be pushing it on gas,” Jennifer Sip said.

Gas delivered around 1:00 p.m. in the afternoon to the Raceway on Hwy 9 in Boiling Springs was gone by 4:00 p.m.

Officials in Anderson County asked residents Monday to only get the fuel that you actually need and to avoid panic buying.