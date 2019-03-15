News

CVB reacts to Spartanburg possibly losing Panthers Training Camp

Posted: Mar 14, 2019 11:30 PM EDT

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) - Leaders at the Spartanburg Convention and Visitors Bureau are disappointed by plans to move the Carolina Panthers training camp out of Sparkle City, but say they appreciate efforts to keep the team in South Carolina.

We first told you Wednesday on 7News Governor Henry McMaster is working with the Panthers on a deal that could bring the NFL team's headquarters and practice facilities to either York or Lancaster county.

The team will hold their 25th training camp at Wofford College again this year.

Spartanburg CVB said  the camp had an economic impact last year of more than $15 million.

“Disappointed for Spartanburg. We’ve heard rumors and innuendos for over a year now, but a win for South Carolina overall,” said Spartanburg CVB Executive Vice President Chris Jennings. “For 25 years or at least the 10 years I’ve been at CVB we’ve not received any state funding to host them and we’ve set all sorts of records every year so we wish everyone well.”

Jennings said they’re working to make the twenty-fifth training camp this summer is the best one yet. 

“We really appreciate the 25 years that the Panthers have been in Spartanburg and we are going to have a party like no other for the 25th anniversary,” Jennings said. 
 

