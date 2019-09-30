CVS Pharmacy suspending sale of all Zantac, CVS Health brand ranitidine products

(WSPA) – Officials with CVS Pharmacy said over the weekend that they have suspended the sale of all Zantac brand and CVS Health brand ranitidine products until further notice.

According to a news release from CVS, that decision stems from a recent product alert from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration saying that ranitidine products may have a low level of nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), a probable human carcinogen.

“The FDA is continuing to evaluate whether low levels of NDMA in ranitidine pose a risk to patients,” according to the release. “The levels that FDA is finding in ranitidine from preliminary tests barely exceed amounts found in common foods.”

“Zantac brand products and CVS brand ranitidine products have not been recalled, and the FDA is not recommending that patients stop taking ranitidine at this time. However, customers who purchased these products can return them to CVS for a refund.”

According to the release, ranitidine is an H2 Blocker that people can take to relieve heartburn.

