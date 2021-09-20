CVS to hire 25k across U.S. during one-day virtual career event

A sign on the side of the CVS Pharmacy on May 15, 2020 in Carver, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

(WSPA) – CVS Health plans to hire 25,000 people across the U.S. during a one-day virtual career event on Friday.

CVS Health announced that it is recruiting qualified candidates to fill 25,000 clinical and retail jobs during a one-day national career event on Friday, Sept. 24. These positions will help the company continue to respond to needs during fall and winter months when the flu is expected to increase and as COVID-19 vaccination and testing remain in high demand, the company said in a press release.

Most of the available positions are for full-time, part-time, and temporary licensed pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians and nurses at CVS Pharmacy store locations and will be filled as soon as possible, according to CVS Health. Additional roles include retail store associates.

In addition to flu vaccinations, the accelerated hiring campaign will aid the company in administering COVID-19 booster shots, pending regulatory approval, while continuing to offer shots to those who have yet to be vaccinated for COVID-19 and patients seeking testing at CVS Pharmacy locations across the country.

Qualified candidates can apply for open positions using the company’s mobile apply feature by Texting “CVS” to 25000 or by visiting the CVS Health Career Website to learn about jobs in their local area and enter a streamlined digital screening process that facilitates an online application, virtual job tryout and immediate hiring. There will be no on-site applications or interviews as the entire hiring process is virtual.

Opportunities for full-time employees include competitive pay, paid training, and a generous benefits package, including vacation, 7 paid holidays and one floating holiday, health/dental/vision insurance, employee discounted stock purchase program, 401K with company match, tuition reimbursement, career advancement opportunities, and a 20-30% employee discount at CVS retail stores.