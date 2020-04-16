Cyber security warning that pictures to honor 2020 graduates could expose you to hackers

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Posting a picture online or taking a personality test may seem harmless, but those pieces of information could open the door for scammers.

A picture is worth a thousand words, when you post one on Facebook, those words could connect scammers to your secure passwords.

‘Hashtag Class of 2020’ has gone viral, asking Facebook users to post thier graduation pictures to honor this years senior class.

“One of my good friends down in Miami were I grew up, posted his picture and I thought it was kinda cool.” Posted High School Picture, Frank Farray said.

Frank Farray keeps in touch with family, friends and even customers using Facebook.

“I also saw quite a few pictures from other friends that posted their pictures from their high schools going back from 60’s. 70’s, 80’s even 90’s and just recently.” Farray said.

However that fun project to encourage the Class of 2020, could open the door for hackers to get your personel information.

“So if you’re putting your high school information out there, you put your maiden name out there, you have your home address out there, you have your telephone number out there, sometimes people use as their passwords a combination of all that information.” Deputy Chief of Staff Cyber Security, SC State Guard, Colonel William Oden said.

This warning is especially important now, with most people and students working and E-Learning from home.

“So parents need to be aware and pay attention to what your children are doing, where they’re going and who they’re talkimg to.” Colonel Oden said.

In cyber space, your padlock is your password and in Farray’s business, he secures peoples information with them, but he says some choices could leave customers vulnerable.

“I get the password and they’re like, yeah it’s such and such pets name 1,2,3,4 … and I’m like you gotta change your password.” Farray said.

Experts encourage users to be vigilant, creative and stay alert and while old pictures bring back fun memories, current pictures could give away even more information.

“Turn off your location settings, because what location settings does is give people the exact location of where you are.” Colonel Oden said.

One tip to make you less vulnerable, is to create passwords that include lowercase, uppercase, spacing and even numbers.

Cyber experts recommend using different passwords for different accounts, so if one is compromised, all accounts aren’t affected