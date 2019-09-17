Cycle to support Spartanburg shelter animals at 18th Annual Tour de Paws

Saturday September 21 in Spartanburg County the 18th Annual Tour de Paws starts at RD Anderson Tenchnology Center at 9 AM.



Registration for the ride is $35 and Angel Cox with the Spartanburg Humane Society said you can also take advantage of $10 t-shirts and a free lunch afterward.



Funds raised by the ride are used to support the hundreds of homeless animals at the Spartanburg Humane Society.



Riders with the Freewheelers of Spartanburg said the course has 4 ride lengths starting at 27 miles and going up to a 57 mile course.

There are some hills but generally, he said, the course is friendly toward all riders.

If you cannot make the ride on Saturday you can still make a donation to the Spartanburg Humane Society through their website.

To learn more about the ride and to register cick here.