Cyclist biking across the country to raise awareness and money to prevent Veteran suicide

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Two men are nearing the end of a more than 3,000 miles ride to raise money and awareness about Veteran suicide.

Greenville native Mike Price and Matt Prather have peddled a million and half times since they started their ride to save warrior lives on September 21 in Santa Barbara, California.

“Trying to cycle every day for 90 to 100 miles a day is quite a challenge,” said Matt Prather.

But it’s a challenge these two avid cyclers were ready to face. They were trecking from coast to coast all to restore hope for Veterans.

“Every year since 9/11 we have lost 7,000 veterans to suicide,” said Prather. “That’s over 20 a day, every day, every year.”

The trip is more than 3,000 miles ending in Charleston, South Carolina.

Price and Prather say it’s been worth it especially because they’ve had the opportunity to meet with many military families along the way.

“We stopped to have coffee in a very small coffee shop and I walked in and the lady saw my jersey and she just started to cry and she said my son has had 2 deployments,” said Price. “He’s now seeking treatment for PTSD and what you all are doing just means so much.”

But most importantly, the trip is worth it for the Veterans they are helping.

“I did not personally serve in the military, but for those that are serving now and for those who have served in the past, my hats off to you.”

Price and Prather keep pictures of many soldiers in their trailer that have gone through a program that helps them transition and cope. They say it ultimately leads to fewer suicides.

They look at the pictures every morning and use it as motivation to keep going.

“That’s what I want to do. That’s the reason I ride.”

Prather and Price have a goal of raising half a million dollars. To help them reach their goal click here.

The Blue Angels Foundation has vowed to match all donations.

It cost about $5,000 dollars to put 1 soldier through a program that helps them cope and prevents suicide.

To follow them along their journey click here.