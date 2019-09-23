Cyclist hurt in hit-and-run in McDonald’s parking lot in Greenville, police say

by: WSPA Staff

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police Department officials said a cyclist was injured following a hit-and-run early Saturday morning.

According to a police news release, officers responded to a hit-and-run at McDonald’s, located at 35 Rutherford St., at around 2:45 a.m.

Police said a vehicle hit a cyclist as it was trying to enter the parking lot.

The driver then left the scene of the accident without trying to help the cyclist.

The victim told police that the driver of the small silver or grey sedan was a Hispanic male.

The injured cyclist, 31, was taken by EMS to an area hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

