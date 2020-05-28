Cyclist recovering after hit-and-run; driver still wanted

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- A Greenville County man is still recovering after being hit by a car while he was biking on May 16 and left for dead.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is still looking for that driver. SCHP says they were driving a small sedan that may have damage to the front of the vehicle, as well as possible damage on the right front headlight area.



Steve Duhon left for a long bike ride on May 16, but he didn’t made it home.

“Really the last thing I remember is just riding my bike…just normal,” Duhon said.

He was cycling down Fork Shoals Road near Interstate 185 in Greenville on a Saturday afternoon in when a car hit him from behind. About six or seven hours later, he woke up in the hospital with a concussion and fractures in his vertebrae, rib, and leg.

Mary Salgado said she saw it while passing in the other lane.

“It never even looked like the car was slowing down or slammed its breaks. It just hit the cyclist, and we noticed the cyclist just kind of fly up in the air,” Salgado said.

As the driver fled, Salgado turned around to see if she could help, but a neighbor who had heard the crash was already at Duhon’s side.

“I literally thought he was dead,” said Keith Wilder, the neighbor who came to Duhon’s aid. “It was that bad.”

“He’s my hero,” Duhon said of Wilder. “He came over and visited the other day, and I couldn’t have been more thankful and grateful for him.”

Wilder insists he was just doing what anyone in that situation would do.

“[I’m] just glad I could be there,” he said. “That’s all.”

So far, no suspects have been identified.

“I’m still trying to get through my head that somebody could really actually do that,” Duhon said. “If something happens like that and you caused an accident, you should take responsibility for it.”

Duhon is an avid cycler who’s completed 80 mile races. He said he’s looking forward to getting back in the saddle again.

“I enjoy it and the cycling community here,” he said. “It’s fabulous.”

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to call SCHP at 864-241-1000 or 1-800-768-1503, or call Crime Stoppers of Greenville County at 864-23-CRIME (864-232-7463).