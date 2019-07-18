D.O.T. road repair lists

South Carolina Department of Transportation is planning to make the roads smoother one pot hole at a time.

The project is called the 2020 Pavement Improvement Program where the DOT will repave and fill hundreds of miles of roads across the state.

Repairing roadways will happen all across the state. Officials will start in Spartanburg County and move throughout the state.

South Carolina road projects are expected to start near the end of this year. Repairs are projected for secondary roads like Daniel Morgan Blvd. and primary streets like Arlington Road.

Darryl Lester grew up in Greer and says, “Once you fix this road there’s just another one tore up. There’s always another road to be fixed.”

While Darryl repairs furniture, he’s anxious to see road repairs on street in front of his shop.

His store sits at this busy corner of Arlington Road and says cars fly around the corner often.

Darryl says, “It’s the only way to Greer, it’s the only way to Boiling Springs.”

Department of Transportation crews will repair the road along with more than 578 miles of concrete across the Palmetto State.

Chris Kelly is the State Maintenance Program Manager and says the first bids will go out for contract in September of this year. Chris says, “these projects will be some level of patching but then coming back over with a resurfacing of the road afterwards.”

Each county ranked roads depending on traffic patterns and maintenance needs. This is part of a 10 year plan to improve roadways in multiple counties, all funded by the gas tax.

First on the list, roads in Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union Counties for drivers like James Schwarz those necessary improvements can’t come fast enough.

Schwartz says, “I feel like they tried to fix them at one time, you can see the little paving things, but it’s not really, who knows how bad it’s going to be in a couple of years, so we may as well go ahead and fix it.”

The DOT is currently taking public input for road projects, officials encourage people to contact their county dot office with comments and requests.

Here’s a list of the actual streets listed on the project so far:

Spartanburg County

Arlington Road to Highway 357 to Holly Springs Road, Fort Prince Boulevard just south of the intersection with Wellford Road to Falling Creek Road, Fairfield Road from the intersection of Ledford Road to Cooley Springs Road and south Martin Camp Road, Fairfield Road past Garden Hill Road, Double Bridge Road just north of Coal Creek Drive to Old Furnace Road, Compton Bridge Road from the intersection of Highway 11 to Lake Bowen, Rogers Bridge Road near Agnes Drive to E. Main Street, South Daniel Morgan Avenue from John B. White Sr. Boulevard to West Henry Street, North Daniel Morgan Avenue from West St. John Street to East Daniel Morgan Avenue running to North Pine Street.

Cherokee County

West Cherokee Street from just east of Little Hope Road to Legan Road, North Logan Street from Marion Street to Limestone Street, Highway 11 East from Pickens Street to just west of Dillon Street, Dillon Street from Pickens Street to US-221 Alternate, South Rutherford Street from West Ramseur Street to West Carolina Street, East Church Street from North John Street to North Mountain Street Extension, Colony Road from Quarter Round Road to Pacolet Highway, West Fairview Avenue from South Logan Street to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street, Mill Street from Oakland Avenue to North Limestone Street, Hampton Avenue from West Smith Street to West Montgomery Street

Union County

Carlisle Whitmire Highway from just east of Tyger River Bridge to Jeter Chapel Road, Sardis Road from US Highway 176 to Deepwater Road, Gage Avenue from West South Street to West Henrietta Street, Harris Street from Harwood Hts. to Old Buffal Road, S. 6th Street from Lockhart Drive to End State Maintenance, S. 5th Street from Old Union Road to End State Maintenance, Hillcrest Drive Extension from S. 6th Street to Old Union Road, Highland Drive from South Boyce Street to Wilbur Street, Wilbur Street from South Boyce Street to Wilbur Street, Hawkins Road from Beltline Road to just east of SC-215.