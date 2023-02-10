CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Head Coach Dabo Swinney released a statement following reports of the passing of former Clemson offensive lineman Kaleb Boateng.

Boateng played for Clemson from 2019 to 2020 and continued his college career at the University of Florida.

Swinney released the following statement:

We are deeply saddened to hear the news of Kaleb’s passing. This is a very tragic and sad situation. Our prayers are with his family. While he was only here a couple of years before moving on, we remember Kaleb as being a good teammate and always having a good spirit to him. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and all of those who were blessed to know him.

Dabo Swinney, Clemson University