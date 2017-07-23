Man arrested after 3 stabbed in downtown Greenville

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to reflect a dismissed charge of one of the suspect’s involved in this incident.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville police say three people were injured in a stabbing in downtown Greenville.

Police say it happened on North Main Street near East Coffee Street around 11:50 p.m. Saturday.

Officers treated a critical patient at the scene until EMS arrived.

Two victims were in critical condition, while one had been released from the hospital as of Sunday.

Police say they found the knife they believe the suspect used between Sharkey’s Pub and Richardson Street Garage, where the suspect was located.

The suspect was identified as Eric John Roth, 28, of Simpsonville.

All three victims were stabbed in the torso, according to arrest warrants.

One suspect suffered severe injuries to one or more of his fingers after assaulting the victims.

Roth was charged with three counts of attempted murder.

Bond was set at $60,000.

Police are still investigating what led to the assault.